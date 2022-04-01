Minkoff Dives Into Gaming World Fronting Livestreamed Esports Event on Roblox

Rebecca Minkoff has entered the gaming world by fronting a livestreamed eSports event on Roblox.

She has teamed with Roblox to co-create a virtual Rebecca Minkoff world within the popular shoe-wearing game High Heel Obby. As part of a Rebecca Minkoff game takeover, users can enter a virtual pop-up store to try on digital versions of her handbags and high-heeled boots while exploring virtual editions of her work.

On Friday at 4 p.m. — one week after the first Metaverse Fashion Week — Minkoff fans can compete in a live Rebecca Minkoff Obby event for a share of $5,000 worth of Robux, Roblox’s in-game currency. Collectors of Rebecca Minkoff’s new NFT collection, which launched last month via Web3 digital fashion marketplace The Dematerialised, will also race in a VIP section of the game for a chance to win a pair of the brand’s Siena flame black leather heeled boots, worth $1,098.

The Rebecca Minkoff event is available via streaming platform Twitch and hosted by metaverse company Dubit and its Metaverse Gaming League.

High Heel Obby attracts about 10 million monthly players who customize high heels by earning coins and racing over 150 levels featuring the game’s girlie-pink graphics.

“Many might question the compatibility of Rebecca Minkoff and High Heel Obby, but this is why fashion brands are immersing themselves in the metaverse, specifically on a gaming community like Roblox,” said Minkoff. “When we enter a world where multimillions flock daily to socialize, it’s a privilege to be able to showcase our brand on their territory. The beauty of fashion within the metaverse is being able to experiment with different styles, looks and characters. Yes, it was a dynamic move to transport Rebecca Minkoff to a color-happy crazy world like High Heel Obby, but by doing so we’re engaging and interacting with a new generation of customers where community counts.”

Minkoff entered the metaverse last September when she became the first female American designer to create NFTs for a fashion collection, which featured a QR code to allow fans to view and bid for digital fashion items as part of an augmented reality auction.

Her second line of NFTs was inspired by a Greek philosophical concept and features four digital looks: Athena, Venus, Aphrodite and Persephone.

Earlier this year Minkoff sold her fashion label to L.A.-based Sunrise Brands. The brand is distributed in 900 stores worldwide.

