Minnetonka has found an “It” girl for its spring collection.

The footwear brand best known for its moccasins has partnered with British model Lottie Moss, the half-sister of Kate Moss, in a multiyear deal beginning in 2019.

The Lottie Moss x Minnetonka footwear collection will launch in the spring and feature up to 15 models inspired by Moss’ free-spirited femininity mixed with Minnetonka’s heritage construction. The styles will retail for $58 to $80.

“I absolutely adore Minnetonka and have been wearing them since I was a little girl,” Moss said. “My inspiration is my typical style. I want girls to be able to wear shoes that are stylish, comfortable and fun to wear.”

This is the latest deal for the Lottie Moss brand, which is owned by Majestic Inc., the company that is also behind the Kendall & Kylie and House of Harlow 1960 labels. Moss joined with Majestic Inc. earlier this year with the Lottie Moss x PacSun collection. In 2019, the brand will expand into eyewear, accessories, fragrance and beauty along with the Minnetonka footwear.

Jori Miller, vice president of product development for Minnetonka Moccasin, said the deal with Moss “is helping us tap into her youthful spirit and translate that to fun and fresh product that connects to the next generation.”

The collection will launch in March in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

This is just the latest collaboration for the 72-year-old Minnetonka brand, which has also teamed with Opening Ceremony, Rebecca Minkoff and Mother Denim.