EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kerr Collaborates With Megan Roup of The Sculpt Society

Megan Roup and Miranda Kerr have collaborated on a two-week workout program for The Sculpt Society — the fitness company Roup launched in 2017.

“Movement is incredibly important to both of us, so getting to create these workouts and share them with our communities is really special,” said Roup. “When it comes to working out I am all about committing to less so I can show up more.”

Out Monday, the program — titled “Feel Good” — will offer quick (under 20 minutes), low-impact exercises. The Sculpt Society, available online via an app, offers dance-based classes that incorporate cardio and sculpting using light weights.

“Prioritizing yourself, which can look like committing to a two-week workout program or as simple as a hot shower with products you love,” she continued. “Self-care doesn’t need to be complicated or long, but it does need to make you feel good.”

As part of the partnership, Kerr, a friend and longtime client of Roup, introduces her new Kora Organics body products: the “Invigorating Body Scrub,” “Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion” and “Renewing Hand & Body Wash.”

“I’ve been training with Megan for a few years now,” said the model and entrepreneur. “I love moving my body and the energy it brings. Life is busy but just taking a few moments for yourself makes the world of a difference.”