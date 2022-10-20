Miranda Kerr Sparkles in Green Embellished Valentino Dress for Curateur Celebration

Miranda Kerr shimmered in earthy tones while hosting Curateur‘s celebratory dinner alongside founder, Rachel Zoe on Tuesday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Kerr opted for a Valentino cutout dress embellished in allover green sequins. The tea-length dress featured a plunging neckline.

Rachel Zoe and Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Kerr kept the glimmering effect in high shine with a Jimmy Choo silver clutch, Aquazzura silver sandals and floral studs. She wore her hair styled back behind the ears, in a middle-parted single braid.

Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Guests at Zoe’s soiree included Dr. Barbara Sturm, Jessica Michel Serfaty, Erica Pelosini Leeman and Sara Sampaio. In 2020, Zoe relaunched Curateur, a membership program that delivers a mixture of beauty and fashion goods.

Kerr has been busy with projects of her own. She recently collaborated with Megan Roup, founder of The Sculpt Society. The Kora Organics chief executive officer teamed up with the digital fitness platform to inaugurate a branch of Kora Organics body care products, including the Invigorating Body Scrub, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion and the Renewing Hand & Body Wash.