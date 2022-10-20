×
Miranda Kerr Sparkles in Green Embellished Valentino Dress for Curateur Celebration

Kerr joined Curateur's founder, Rachel Zoe, in hosting an intimate evening dinner.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Miranda Kerr attends Rachel Zoe And Miranda Kerr Host Autumnal Event In Los Angeles, CA at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for ABA)
Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Miranda Kerr shimmered in earthy tones while hosting Curateur‘s celebratory dinner alongside founder, Rachel Zoe on Tuesday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Kerr opted for a Valentino cutout dress embellished in allover green sequins. The tea-length dress featured a plunging neckline.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Rachel Zoe and Miranda Kerr attend Rachel Zoe And Miranda Kerr Host Autumnal Event In Los Angeles, CA at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for ABA)
Rachel Zoe and Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Miranda Kerr attends Rachel Zoe And Miranda Kerr Host Autumnal Event In Los Angeles, CA at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for ABA)
Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Kerr kept the glimmering effect in high shine with a Jimmy Choo silver clutch, Aquazzura silver sandals and floral studs. She wore her hair styled back behind the ears, in a middle-parted single braid.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Miranda Kerr attends Rachel Zoe And Miranda Kerr Host Autumnal Event In Los Angeles, CA at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on October 18, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for ABA)
Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for ABA

Guests at Zoe’s soiree included Dr. Barbara Sturm, Jessica Michel Serfaty, Erica Pelosini Leeman and Sara Sampaio. In 2020, Zoe relaunched Curateur, a membership program that delivers a mixture of beauty and fashion goods.

Kerr has been busy with projects of her own. She recently collaborated with Megan Roup, founder of The Sculpt Society. The Kora Organics chief executive officer teamed up with the digital fitness platform to inaugurate a branch of Kora Organics body care products, including the Invigorating Body Scrub, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion and the Renewing Hand & Body Wash.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

