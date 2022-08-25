×
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

The country singer received the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award. 

Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert
Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert speaks onstage during the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM) Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors.

The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford. 

Lambert received the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award, which also earned her the ACM Triple Crown Award. Musicians earn this title once they receive awards for New Female or Male Artist of the Year, Female or Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Only seven other artists have qualified for this title, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others.

Miranda Lambert attends the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) Getty Images for ACM

The singer posed on the red carpet alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who wore a black suit paired with a purple tie. 

Lambert wasn’t the only attendee at the 2022 ACM Honors who had a standout red carpet moment. Fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini also made an impact for her red carpet look, wearing the same Marc Bouwer white sequined evening gown worn by Shania Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards. 

Lambert had another standout fashion moment at the CMT Music Awards in April, where she walked the red carpet wearing a plunging, shimmery blue dress from Alexandre Vauthier. She also attended the Billboard Music Awards in May wearing a denim suit by Romeo Hunte and the Time 100 Gala in June wearing a black corset-like dress from Christian Siriano. 

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) Getty Images for ACM
