Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler.

The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.

Miranda Lambert attends the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 9. MBS/MEGA

She accessorized the look with the black diamond crushed velvet Lee pouchet from Tyler Ellis and a pair of chandelier diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry.

Lambert worked with stylist Tiffany Gifford to create her look. Gifford’s clients include Joy Lenz, Tenille Townes and Gabby Barrett Foehner.

Miranda Lambert attends the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9. Getty Images

For makeup, Lambert looked to Moani Lee, who gave her a sheer matte lip color from Suqqu, and accented her eyes with Pat McGrath eye makeup. Hairstylist Johnny Lavoy parted her hair to one side and gave her a flowing wavy style.

Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, accompanied his country star wife wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 9. Getty Images

Lambert changed into a black dress with pink piping, star embroidery and sparkling fringe to join Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire on stage to pay tribute to the late country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October. The trio opened the show singing some of Lynn’s hits, including “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” and “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.”

(L-R): Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

The 56th annual CMA Awards was broadcast live on Nov. 9 on ABC and was available for streaming on Hulu. This year’s event was hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The event honors country music stars in categories ranging from New Artist of the Year to Entertainer of the Year.