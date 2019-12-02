Miroslava Duma has announced she’s battling a rare lung disease.

The Russian fashion influencer revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post Sunday where she writes that she was diagnosed with a rare lung disease earlier in the year and was given seven months to live.

“It was crazy scary then, but looking back I realize that the past few months of recovery were possibly the happiest months of my entire life,” she writes in the post. “I suddenly stopped running the marathon and realized how much I love life, how beautiful our world is and how much I want to stay here. With the people I love.”

It’s unclear if Duma is still battling the disease and when she was diagnosed, however, the 34-year-old uses the post to show that the diagnosis has altered her mind-set on what’s most important to her.

“My entire life I was seeking approval and obsessing over ‘likes’ both in the physical and virtual worlds, without realizing that I actually had to learn how to ‘like’ myself first,” she continued. “Years of self-criticism and doubt, stress, dieting, physically, mentally and emotionally pushing and pushing myself got my immune system to collapse and I had made myself fatally sick.”

Despite her illness, Duma has remained active on social media, posting Instagram photos of her kids and raising awareness on climate change through her sustainable fashion company, Future Tech Lab.

She’s mostly kept out of the headlines since early 2018 when she was embroiled in controversy over an Instagram Story she posted that showed a card that read “to my Ni**as in Paris,” from designer Ulyana Sergeenko. Duma issued an apology for the post, but received backlash from many famous figures including Naomi Campbell and Bryanboy.

Duma also came under fire for transphobic and homophobic comments she made during a “Fashion in the Internet Era” lecture held in Moscow, where she talked about her dislike for men wearing feminine attire. Two months after the controversy, Duma left Buro 24/7, selling her stake in the media company.

Read more here:

The Biggest Influencer Controversies of 2019

FTC Issues New Guide on How Influencers Should Disclose Partnerships

James Charles Talks Shifting Influencer Sphere

WATCH: Which Celebrities Have the Best Travel Style?