Mother-to-be Misha Nonoo is teaming with Hatch, the cult maternity retailer, for a capsule collection.

The capsule is targeted to a woman before, during and after her pregnancy. There are two items: A Hatch x Misha Nonoo Husband Shirt and a Hatch x Misha Nonoo Husband Dress. Retail prices range from $185 to $240.

The collection launches today at hatchcollection.com and mishanonoo.com and is inspired by Nonoo’s signature Husband Shirt.

“We are excited to join forces with Misha Nonoo for a limited-edition collaboration,” said Ariane Goldman, founder and chief executive officer of Hatch. “Misha turned to us as she was entering a new chapter of life, expecting her first child, and we were thrilled to play a part in celebrating the moment. The two-piece collection, inspired by Misha’s heritage piece, “The Husband Shirt,” consists of a button-down shirt and dress that reflect Hatch’s effortlessly chic solution for women of all stages.

“I have always been a fan of Misha’s work and there was a great, natural synergy between our brand’s aesthetics, so we could not be happier to share these pieces with our customers,” she said.