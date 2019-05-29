ECO-CONSCIOUS: Fashion designer Misha Nonoo will be hosting a sustainable pop-up shop in Marylebone all throughout June. Alongside Nonoo’s own designs, the store will feature other sustainable designers, workshops and panels.

“I believe that the future of the fashion industry will look radically different than it does today and so I’m aiming to help build that future by pioneering on-demand manufacturing practices and work with brands who have a similar sustainable ethos,” Nonoo said.

Nonoo relaunched her business as direct-to-consumer over a year ago and is working with an on-demanding manufacturing partner where orders and cut and sewn in two days and shipped directly to customers, cutting down on dead stock fabric.

The pop-up will stock products from Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, Stay Wild Swim and The Laundress, a company that produces eco-friendly laundry detergent.

To promote sustainable fashion and to educate consumers on this topic, Nonoo and her team will be offering sustainable styling advice, such as helping consumers streamline their wardrobe.

‘I’m a big believer that fewer items is the secret to always having something to wear and a few simple, sustainable pieces can be worn to a meeting, a date or brunch with friends,” she said.

As part of the pop-up experience, Nonoo will offer a sound healing class, mini-facials form Skinworks, calligraphy master classes and panels featuring Harriet Vocking, chief brand officer of Eco-Age, and Cora Hilts, cofounder of Rêve En Vert.