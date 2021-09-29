×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Miss Dior’s Millefiori Garden Blooms in Paris

The pop-up is located at L’Avenue restaurant, which is festooned with flowers inside and out.

Miss Dior's Millefiori pop-up in Paris.
Miss Dior's Millefiori pop-up in Paris. Courtesy of Dior

MISS DIOR’S PARIS POP-UP: The Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-up was transplanted in Paris for its sixth and final stop of the event’s worldwide tour, which has also included stints in Tokyo, New York, Düsseldorf, Milan and Oslo.

The latest installment opened Wednesday to the public at L’Avenue restaurant, which is situated at 41 Avenue Montaigne in the 8th arrondissement. The eatery is festooned with flowers outside, plus up the winding staircase and part of the second floor.

Each blossom was chosen to recall the embroidered design on the dress Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri created for Natalie Portman to wear in the advertisement for the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. François Demachy, the house’s perfumer-creator, developed the fragrance.

People can dine in the Miss Dior room in the restaurant, but need to reserve in advance. Next door, on the same floor, is a photo booth where pics are snapped to share online.

No products are sold in this Millefiori pop-up, which runs through Oct. 8.

