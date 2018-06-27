‘Tis the season of pool float photos flooding your Instagram feed. Missoni is getting in on the action with a collaboration with Funboy. The Missioni x Funboy butterfly float, a raft-sized butterfly shaped float done in Missoni’s signature multicolored patterns, launches today, retailing for $148 exclusivley on Funboy.com. Fittingly, the social-media-friendly collab came up after Funboy slid into Angela Missoni’s direct messages two years ago. “[We have] always been transfixed by Missoni’s use of color and geometric shapes and we knew it would translate into an incredible three-dimensional pool float,” said Blake Barrett, one of Funboy’s cofounders. “We reached out over DM to Angela hoping she would share our vision.”