‘Tis the season of pool float photos flooding your Instagram feed. Missoni is getting in on the action with a collaboration with Funboy. The Missioni x Funboy butterfly float, a raft-sized butterfly shaped float done in Missoni’s signature multicolored patterns, launches today, retailing for $148 exclusivley on Funboy.com. Fittingly, the social-media-friendly collab came up after Funboy slid into Angela Missoni’s direct messages two years ago. “[We have] always been transfixed by Missoni’s use of color and geometric shapes and we knew it would translate into an incredible three-dimensional pool float,” said Blake Barrett, one of Funboy’s cofounders. “We reached out over DM to Angela hoping she would share our vision.”

Missoni’s pool float done in collaboration with Funboy.

