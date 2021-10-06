×
Missoni to Decorate Luxury Homes in Dubai

The Italian luxury brand will decorate the exclusive apartments and penthouses of the new Urban Oasis building.

Urban Oasis tower in Miami.
Urban Oasis tower in Miami. Courtesy of Missoni

COLORFUL IN DUBAI: Missoni is bringing its colorful, graphic aesthetic to Dubai’s real estate scene.

The Italian luxury brand has signed an agreement with Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan to use its Missoni Home line to decorate the exclusive apartments and penthouses of the Urban Oasis, a 38-floor waterfront building that is under construction by the Dubai Water Canal.

“We’re delighted to be working with Dar Al Arkan on the Urban Oasis project, our first in the region, and are excited to be furnishing these incredible apartments with the finest fabrics and Miami-inspired design, which will give the homes a unique and original finish,” said Missoni chief executive officer Livio Proli. “Our creative team has come together to design bespoke luxury interiors that perfectly complement the apartment’s urban surroundings. The Dubai real estate sector continues to grow and we’re relishing being a part of a development that has so much to offer.”

“The project’s location is in one of the most sought-after in the city, and we’re happy to have our first flagship development in the UAE situated in the heart of Dubai,” said Ziad El Chaar, vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company. “The Dubai Water Canal is one of Dubai’s most attractive areas for home buyers, and given its proximity to downtown Dubai, Urban Oasis assures the best that the city life can offer, making it the ideal place to live. Working with Missoni is a clear indication of our continued dedication to providing our clients and investors with the highest standards of luxury living, while being completely unique compared to anything else on the market.”

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, marks the first expansion of Missoni Home in the Emirates. In the U.S., Missoni has partnered with OKO Group, the Miami-based property development firm founded by Russian billionaire real estate mogul Vladislav Doronin, on Missoni Baia, a 57-story, 249-unit building overlooking Biscayne Bay.

