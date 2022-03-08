Missoni Opens Shop at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo

Missoni has opened its doors in Brazil at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo.

The Italian lifestyle brand will also sell online through Iguatemi 365, Iguatemi’s e-commerce platform.

The Missoni shop, which measures 937 square feet, opened Monday at the luxury shopping center. Missoni had a store in Brazil several years ago that has since closed, and this is currently its only store in Brazil.

Neighboring stores in Iguatemi are Bottega Veneta, Rimowa, Bulgari, Ermenegildo Zegna, Golden Goose, Alexandre Birman and Salvatore Ferragamo. Missoni has taken a space on the ground level.

The store will carry Missoni’s women’s and men’s line, along with beachwear.

A look from Missoni. courtesy shot.

Missoni controls a network of 21 single-brand stores, in addition to 36 franchised boutiques, and a series of licenses with high-end partners.

