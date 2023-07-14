×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior’s Reprised Shenzhen Show Garners More Than 130 Million Views Online

Fashion

Fall 2024 Couture Trend: Tailoring

Business

Kendra Scott Looks for New Investor

Missoni Takes Over the Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda in Sardinia

The initiative is part of the Missoni Resort Club project that kicked off with the customization of beach clubs in Portofino and in the Maldives.

Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia.
Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia. Janthima Verri/Courtesy of Missoni

MISSONI BEACH: Missoni has unveiled its new Missoni Resort Club outpost in collaboration with Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, located in the Cala Petra Ruja bay in the Sardinian luxury destination of Porto Cervo.

Drawing inspiration from the brand’s iconic graphic patterns, the beach club has been customized with fabrics and decor rendered in a color palette of deep blue, ocean turquoise and vibrant emerald green accents, in a nod to the natural landscape of the Sardinian coastline. 

Key elements revisited by the brand include umbrellas, sunbeds, cushions and common areas, which refreshed with vivid hues the distinctive essential aesthetics of the Nikki Beach format.

Related Articles

Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia.
Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia. Courtesy of Missoni

The Italian fashion company launched the Missoni Resort Club project last year, customizing the Le Carillon beach club in Paraggi — a gem bay near Portofino — and the One&Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives. Led by Alberto Caliri, creative director of Missoni Home Collection, the project targets exclusive and strategic international locations to be outfitted with Missoni fabrics and decor to offer visitors an immersive experience into the brand’s lifestyle.

Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia.
Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia. Janthima Verri/Courtesy of Missoni

This has proved to be a successful, go-to move for many luxury brands looking to enhance the engagement with their customers throughout the summer season, too, especially in Mediterranean destinations. For example, this year Valentino took over the beach club at cliffside luxury hotel Palazzo Avino in Ravello, on the Amalfi Coast, as part of the activations promoting its Valentino Escape 2023 collection; Dior confirmed its customization of Il Riccio in Capri, while Fendi personalized the Puente Romano Resort in Marbella, Spain. 

Saint-Tropez was another key target of fashion companies’ divide-and-conquer summer strategy, as Gucci took over the iconic Loulou Ramatuelle Beach Club, Jacquemus brought its Instagram-friendly aesthetic to Indie Beach in Ramatuelle while Loro Piana opted for the exclusive La Réserve à la Plage location in Pampelonne.

Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia.
Missoni Resort Club at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia. Janthima Verri/Courtesy of Missoni
A Look at Missoni’s Takeover of Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad