A COLORFUL WORLD: Missoni debuts its new claim with the fall 2021 advertising campaign.

“Life in Colours” is the motto that the company chose to express the new course of the brand, which under the lead of chief executive officer Livio Proli is going through a process of relaunch. And color, one of the distinctive elements of the fashion house’s signature aesthetic that Proli described as “a heritage to embrace and also translate,” is celebrated with the images shot by Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello.

The vibrant pictures, all featuring the “Life in Colours” tag line, put the focus on the more contemporary, urban and young vibe of the Missoni collections, which, by offering more everyday outfits, want to attract new generations along with continuing to serve loyal customers of the knitwear specialist.

A diverse cast of models — including Birgit Kos, Mao Xiaoxing, Arthur K., Mathilde Henning, Hannah Ferguson, Arthur Gosse and Hoseok Yun — poses in front of urban backdrops spanning from an edgy skyline with ultra modern skyscrapers to a brick building evoking Manhattan’s town houses. Interacting with the environment, the models are captured in moments of real life. For example, a model reads a book, while a couple plays with balloons revealing the more playful side of the brand.

As reported, in May longtime creative director Angela Missoni, the daughter of founders Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, stepped down from that role while remaining president of the fashion house. She was succeeded at the helm of the women’s line by her right arm, Alberto Caliri, who made his debut as creative director with the resort 2022 collection. The men’s line, which was previously designed by Angela Missoni, is now creatively led by a design team. As part of the reorganization strategy, Missoni collections are now distributed across Italy, France, Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia by the Italian showroom Brama Group.

