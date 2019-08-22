Missy Elliott’s legacy is heading to the museum.

The MTV VMAs and Pepsi are teaming to create a pop-up museum showcasing elements from the rapper’s impressive career. The museum is part of the celebration for Elliott’s upcoming VMA Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award she is receiving at the VMAs on Monday.

The museum is billed as an interactive, social-media experience for Elliott’s fans, giving them an inside look at some of her most famous music videos and outfits. Fans will get the chance to take pictures featuring backdrops from Elliott’s music videos for “Gossip Folks,” “Lose Control” and “Sock It 2 Me” and try on her iconic “trash bag dress” from “The Rain” music video, which was created by costume designer June Ambrose.

The pop-up museum will also host a nail bar where artists will create customized nail art for fans as they sit in branded “Missy” director’s chairs.

The Museum of Missy Elliott is located at 632 Broadway and is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more here:

Missy Elliott Honored at Essence 2018 Black Women in Music Grammys Party

Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 MTV VMAs

Lupe Fiasco’s New Docuseries Celebrates Rapper’s Martial Arts Training

WATCH: Rihanna’s Fashion Career Through the Years