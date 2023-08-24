Prada Keeps Collab Game in the Family With Church’s x Miu Miu Tie-up

FAMILY TIES: A family affair is marking the Church’s x Miu Miu collaboration dropping just in time for back-to-school season.

Both operating under the umbrella of Prada Group, the brands have joined forces on two shoes styles merging Miu Miu’s playful spirit with Church’s artisanal formality and offering a new take on the latter’s distinctive designs.

First seen on the catwalk of the Miu Miu fall 2023 fashion show in Paris earlier this year, the collection includes brogues and double monk strap styles crafted in glossed brushed leather and available in classic shades of black and tobacco.

The styles have been tweaked compared to Church’s original designs to have a broader, rounded shape and feature a sportier rubber sole compared to the traditional leather one. An embossed Miu Miu logo stands out on the shoe tongues and the side of soles.

Church’s x Miu Miu Lengua/Courtesy of Miu Miu

The collection will launch exclusively on Miu Miu’s e-commerce from Tuesday before hitting the brand’s physical stores from Sept. 6.

On Thursday, a dedicated advertising campaign featuring models Rejoice Chuol and Annabelle Weatherly was released to further promote the tie-up ahead of the launch. Photographed by Lengua and styled by Lotta Volkova, the talents are portrayed while posing on an armchair upholstered in archival Miu Miu fabric while donning key looks of the fall 2023 collection.

Church’s x Miu Miu Lengua/Courtesy of Miu Miu

Church’s history can be traced back to 1617, but the British specialist was officially established in 1873 and still manufactures its handmade formal shoes in its Northampton historical factory. The brand, which has been part of Prada Group since 1999, has collaborated with other hot fashion labels before, including Off-White and Noir Kei Ninomiya.

As for Miu Miu, one of its buzziest collaborations in the shoe-sphere was with New Balance, as Miuccia Prada reimagined the 1980s New Balance 574 sneaker with raw-cut edges emphasizing construction through deconstruction. Rendered in white, khaki and blue tones, the co-branded style debuted on Miu Miu’s spring 2022 runway, which marked one of the label’s most viral collections thanks to its new take on American preppy via ultra-crop sweaters, shirts and pleated skirts that ignited the new revival of the Y2K miniskirt trend that followed.