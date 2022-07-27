Björk’s Daughter Debuts as Miu Miu Face

NEW MIUSE: Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney, daughter of Icelandic music star Björk and American artist and film director Matthew Barney, is the latest talent to join the rooster of Miu Miu faces.

The fashion house, which is known for scouting emerging talents for its campaigns and projects, such the Women’s Tales short movie series with films created by female directors, has tapped Barney to front a new campaign unveiled on Wednesday.

Marking the first time Barney poses for a fashion brand, the ads are dedicated to the jewelry line Miu Miu developed with artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg.

In addition to creating the colorful pieces, Djurberg and Berg served as artistic directors of the campaign, which was photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc and styled by Lotta Volkova.

In the studio images, Barney is seen wearing the jewels and interacting with otherworldly creatures, ranging from birds to skeletal hands.

Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney in the Miu Miu campaign. Julien Martinez Leclerc/Courtesy of Miu Miu

Dubbed “A Remedy,” the collection comprises colorful, naïve jewelry in the shape of flowers, animals and pills. The pieces are inspired by the artists’ 2015 sculpture series “A Thief Caught in the Act,” which represents whimsical birds stealing pills and tiny objects from a table.

“I first met Nathalie and Hans in 2005,” said Miuccia Prada in a statement. “Three years later we exhibited their work at the Fondazione Prada and since then, our dialogue has been constant. It has been so interesting to see how their work developed through time, encompassing different mediums, and always eager to confront with a new mind-set,” she said, adding that this approach “is exactly at the core of our ‘A Remedy’ project with Miu Miu.”

Djurberg and Berg said in a statement the project was an opportunity “to be playful and take on something very new. It makes you think differently, and new and unexpected things appear.”

In the collection, the animal- and pill-shaped charms were made of resin elements and hand-polished and galvanized metal with gold finishes. The jewelry pieces come in dedicated boxes painted with flora and fauna motifs in bright colors, matching the mood of the precious items. Upon opening, a carillon inside each box plays music composed especially for the project by Berg.

Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney in the Miu Miu campaign. Julien Martinez Leclerc/Courtesy of Miu Miu

The collaboration between Miu Miu and the artists debuted at the brand’s fall 2022 runway show in Paris, when a sportier take on the viral Miu Miu set introduced the previous season was unveiled, kickstarting the tennis-gear fever that is trending on social media this summer.

In the advertising images, Barney is wearing some of the pieces, but the ready-to-wear collection’s key items are in full display in Miu Miu’s main fall 2022 campaign released last week and fronted by Emma Corrin, Sydney Sweeney and Demi Singleton.