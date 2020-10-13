UPCYCLED, CARE OF MIU MIU: Miuccia Prada has long been championing a more sustainable fashion system, investing in the Prada Re-Nylon regenerated nylon project, for example. In this vein, the designer is unveiling the Upcycled by Miu Miu collection.

Prada reworked vintage designs from clothing stores and markets around the world, dating from the Thirties to the Seventies. She refashioned them by giving them the Miu Miu treatment through the brand’s signature embroideries and embellishments, from ribbons and sequins to crystals, beads and bows and all finished by hand. For this reason, each look is unique.

The collection will initially be limited to 80 Upcycled by Miu Miu dresses. They are expected to be available by the end of November in selected Miu Miu boutiques.

Actresses Elisa Visari and Chen Ran debuted two Upcycled by Miu Miu looks at the first digital Green Carpet Fashion Awards last weekend, hosted by Eco-Age and in collaboration with the Camera della Moda, broadcast live globally.

Visari wore an Upcycled by Miu Miu orange cocktail dress, made from an original Sixties design, customized with glass pearl embellishment on ivory duchesse silk puff sleeves.

Ran wore an Upcycled by Miu Miu burgundy evening gown, made from a Thirties design, with an original sequined collar and customized with crystal embroidery on Victorian sleeves in black silk duchesse.