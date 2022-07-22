Emma Corrin, Sydney Sweeney, Demi Singleton Front Miu Miu Fall 2022 Campaign

MIU MIU GIRLS: Why change when it’s not broken?

Miu Miu has turned once again to friends of the house Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney for its fall 2022 campaign.

Titled “Character Study,” the images were lensed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Lotta Volkova.

Corrin, the actress and producer know for playing Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix series “The Crown,” first appeared in Miu Miu’s 2020 holiday campaign and more recently for its 2021 spring images.

Sweeney, the “Euphoria” star who plays Cassie, already collaborated with the label designed by Miuccia Prada for its first handbag advertisement unveiled in May.

Miu Miu Fall Winter 2022 Camping Featuring Sydney Sweeney Courtesy of Miu Miu

However, a new cast also is joining the fall campaign, including model, actress, activist and advocate for women’s rights Emily Ratajkowski; Demi Singleton, who recently starred as a young Serena Williams in the Oscar-nominated movie “King Richard,” and models Maty Drazek, Amber Later and Jade Rabarivelo.

Miu Miu fall 2022 campaign featuring Demi Singleton Courtesy of Miu Miu

The campaign is intended to convey a positive message of women empowerment, despite their differences, all sharing strength, passion and drive — core Miu Miu values.

In May, talking about the bag campaign fronted by Sweeney, Miu Miu’s chief executive officer Benedetta Peruzzo said: “We are very strong with Gen Z and Millennials, and this allows us to show that we are a relevant brand because those are the consumers of the future. We want to be a brand that is balanced and resilient but also able to respond to these unspoken needs of this consumer of the future with an agility [that] is best in class.”