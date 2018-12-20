NEW NEW: Miu Miu has unveiled its revamped web site, featuring a new, sleek layout and a more dynamic, streamlined navigation system.

The digital platform combines editorial content, campaign images and short videos with a restyled e-commerce offering the brand’s whole range of ready-to-wear collections, footwear, bags, eyewear and fragrances.

In addition, a Miu Miu Club section enables users to dig deeper into the brand’s archives, tracing it back up to the first, spring 1993 collection. In addition to images of the fashion shows, the section also features special projects and all the Miu Miu Women’s Tales short movies, flanked by extra behind-the-scenes content and interviews with the directors and protagonists.

Unveiled in 17 European countries first, the web site is currently available in five languages: Italian, English, French, German and Spanish. In 2019, the new miumiu.com will consequentially roll out across Asia, North America and the Middle East.