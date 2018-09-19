CRUISING TO CHINA: As European fashion houses angle to gain favor with Chinese consumers, Miu Miu is taking its resort 2019 show, staged in Paris in June, to Shanghai on Nov. 22.

“The latest iteration of the Miu Miu Club is to celebrate the glory of modern-day Shanghai and to continue the dialogue between Miu Miu and Asian women,” the label said in a statement, referring to the one-night-only hot spots that Miuccia Prada creates for her resort outings.

For her June show at the five-star Hotel Regina, the designer sent a star-studded cast down the runway, including Uma Thurman, Kate Bosworth, Gwendoline Christie, Chloë Sevigny, Sadie Sink and Rowan Blanchard. Naomi Campbell also walked the show, clad in a cable-knit cardigan and prompting whoops and cheers from the crowd.

It will be the second time the label takes its show to Shanghai. In 2011, Miu Miu took to the city’s Park Hyatt hotel with a Forties-inspired event, with a fashion show and evening dinner.

The Prada group, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has been expanding in China, and opened two new Miu Miu addresses in the luxury SKP mall in Xi’an in May this year.