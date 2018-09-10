Maxfield is set to debut the Miu Miu Type capsule collection, a customizable collection that features illustrations and letters. The idea was inspired by Miu Miu’s fall 2018 show staged in Paris in March, in which the elegant halls of the Perret building were hung with generic poster-size sheets of white paper, each bearing a highly distinctive, large-scale, monochrome illustration of a female face or body interlaced with a letterform.

This Miu Miu “alphabet” — all 26 letters were created for the occasion by M/M Paris in collaboration with Miuccia Prada — is designed to engage the wider world and the Miu Miu customer, in a conversation that stretches beyond the immediate fashion show arena.

The company reports that it has seen a significant increase in the desire for customizable and more personal items, and the collaboration with M/M Paris lent itself to be used in this way. It marks the first time Miu Miu is offering custom interactive services to clients.

The collection will be sold at Maxfield in Los Angeles, Miu Miu South Coast Plaza and Miu Miu SoHo, and will be available in 25 Miu Miu boutiques worldwide including London, Milan and Paris stores during fashion week, but Maxfield will have the wholesale exclusive because the brand saw the visual experience coming to life in its gallery space. That would be the glass Jean Prouvé house where designers from Vetements to Dior have customized exclusive installations.

Comprised of white poplin shirts, cotton hoodies and track pants, the collection can be patched with one, two or three letters, all drawing on the ‘Miu’ of the Miu Miu name. Classic white cotton T-shirts, meanwhile, will be emblazoned with ‘Miu Miu’ spelled out in full in the idiosyncratic and characteristically playful style. At events such as the one on Sept. 13 at Maxfield, clients will be able personalize the white shirt and T-shirt with a single letter of their choosing.