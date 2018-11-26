LONDON — The British Fashion Council has named Miuccia Prada as the recipient of its Outstanding Achievement Award, to be presented during the upcoming Fashion Awards, held on Dec. 10 in London.

The accolade, which was previously given to the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Donatella Versace, Manolo Blahnik and Ralph Lauren, celebrates an individual’s “overwhelming creative contribution” to the industry.

“Mrs. Prada’s intuition for the zeitgeist and her blending of multiple creative disciplines including fashion design, art and architecture since the beginning have made her a pioneering force in our industry,” said Stephane Phair, the BFC’s newly appointed chairman.

Nadja Swarovski, who has again partnered with the BFC to host the awards added: “Miuccia Prada is unquestionably one of the most influential designers in fashion history. A true visionary, her dedication to fashion as an art form is endlessly inspirational.”

Some other top names shortlisted for the top prizes at the awards include Burberry, Givenchy, Victoria Beckham, Marine Rose and Craig Green.