ASK AWAY: There’s no denying anticipation is mounting ahead of the Prada spring 2021 digital event on Sept. 24. This is the brand’s first collection under the co-creative direction of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons and the company is paying attention to the buzz.

In a democratic and open manner, the Italian luxury house is offering the opportunity starting Sept. 21 to send online queries to the two designers ahead of the event. “If you could ask a question to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons about their first show what would you ask?” will read the Prada web site.

While Milan Fashion Week also includes physical shows, the Prada event will be digital and is scheduled for 2 p.m. CET, streamed on the label’s site and on its social channels. At the conclusion, the company is scheduling a streaming of the conversation between the two designers, who will answer some of the questions received on the site.

As reported, while respecting social-distancing and protection measures, Prada will also kick off a series of initiatives starting on Sept. 24. Global activations will include local private screenings; viewing kits to be delivered at home for digital screenings, and virtual viewing events taking place in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Berlin, Moscow, Dubai, Istanbul, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

A special event in Shanghai will be held at Prada’s storied residence, Rong Zhai, where screenings will be offered in different rooms of the villa, followed by a small reception. After a six-year restoration funded by Prada with the goal of turning the unique piece of heritage architecture into a flexible site for cultural activities, Shanghai’s 1918 mansion Rong Zhai was unveiled in 2017.

Miuccia Prada and Simons said in February that they would work in partnership “with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision making.”

The collaboration underlines the strong connection between Simons and the Prada Group, which had originally tapped him to become creative director of Jil Sander in 2005.

Simons is a longtime friend of Miuccia Prada’s and has attended several of her fashion shows.

He is best known for his signature men’s wear brand, launched in 1995, and has also done stints as the creative director of Christian Dior in Paris and Calvin Klein in New York.