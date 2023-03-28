Mizzen+Main Beefs Up PGA Golf Ambassador Roster

Mizzen+Main, the Dallas-based menswear brand, has signed five PGA golfers as ambassadors. They are Mackenzie Hughes, Sepp Straka, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy and Harrison Endycott.

Hughes is the most accomplished of the group. He was the 2014 RSM Classic Champion, a 2020 Olympian, 2022 Sanderson Farms Champion and first player in Tour history to win on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

“I love the feel of everything Mizzen has,” he said. “The pants are comfortable and stretchy, and the fabric really moves with you. These clothes make it easy to stay loose on the course, and obviously, they look great.”

Straka is the first Austrian-born player to win on the PGA Tour as the 2022 Honda Classic winner. He finished last season ranked number-seven in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Cook, who won the RMS Classic in 2017, said: “Partnering with Mizzen has been a blast. I love the clothes obviously, but really, I’ve enjoyed hanging out with a group that makes the sponsor-player relationship actually enjoyable.”

Bethany Muths, chief marketing officer of Mizzen+Main, said the partnerships are a way for golf enthusiasts to see that the line is what the pros choose “when they want to wear something comfortable, and we can work for you too.”

Mizzen+Main was founded in 2012 as a performance shirt brand and has since expanded into a full line of menswear.