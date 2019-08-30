Bldwn, an American fashion brand, is collaborating with Kansas City’s Major League Soccer team, Sporting Kansas City, on a limited-edition collection that takes you right to left field.

“We want to tell our local story on a global stage. We have a passion for fashion and sports, so we want to push the boundaries of what this type of collaboration can do to bring people together,” said John Moncke, vice president of brand revenue and stadium at Sporting Kansas City. “Sporting and Bldwn began in KC, and we’re both representing the local area far beyond.”

The partnership was a special connection from the beginning, with Bldwn and Sporting Kansas City desiring to place the fan, who may also be a customer, at the heart of local sports culture.

“I’ve known Matt Baldwin [founder of Bldwn], and the collaboration has happened behind the scenes for a long time. I’ve picked his brain about things like our uniform design to branded events that we have hosted for fans,” Moncke added. “One of our conversations even led to building a soccer field on the roof of a building for an event a few years ago.”

SKC x Bldwn emphasizes comfort and community, with each piece celebrating Sporting Kansas City through bold details, including team lettering and the pattern of a Fifties baseball call. The sporty unisex lineup includes a SKC x Bldwn hat in black/academy blue, a SKC x Bldwn classic T-shirt in pewter, and a SKC x Bldwn Scout long-sleeved shirt in washed black.

“Fashion has always been a part of the Sporting brand, and this collaboration with Bldwn — an influential American fashion brand — is a natural extension for us,” Moncke explained. “Our fans are a diverse group, and this collaboration should appeal to everyone from high school and college students, young professionals, and beyond.”

SKC x Bldwn is launching this week and retails from $48 to $108. The limited-edition collection will be sold at Bldwn Market, MLSStore.com, and the SportingStyle Pop-in Store at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

