WHITE SPIRIT: White has always been a strong theme for Maison Margiela.

MM6 Maison Margiela, the brand’s contemporary line, has unveiled the pristine design for its retail spaces, starting with its new 800-square-foot shop-in-shop at French department store Printemps.

The redesign follows MM6’s spectacular presentation during Milan fashion week, set in a space that was entirely wrapped in padded white fabric, cash register and phone included.

This time, only the furniture gets the white treatment: steel tubes and metal screens are spray-painted white, while accessories are showcased on white plastic shelves and industrial conveyor belts. Clothing racks are set in blocks of concrete, alongside white supermarket-style shopping baskets.

Upcycled features dot the space, framed by bare, exposed-brick walls covered with touches of white paint. Mirrors are presented in their protective cardboard casing, while the shop-in-shop’s changing room is crafted out of used bus parts and old parachutes.

This neutral palette, aiming to look as if the space had been suddenly abandoned by its previous owner, will serve as a base the brand will customize depending on the themes of its collections, and will be applied to the brand’s existing shop-in-shops worldwide.