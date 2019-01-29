MILAN ON THE MIND: MM6 Maison Margiela, the contemporary line of Maison Margiela, is heading to Italy.

For the first time since its launch in 1997, the label will present its new collection in Milan with an event on Feb. 20 during Milan Fashion Week.

“MM6 will take the street again in a two-hours presentation format reflecting the inclusivity spirit of the brand: one creative concept will spread through the whole collection and will take over the venue in an immersive experience,” the brand said in a statement on Tuesday.

The planned show follows the opening of the first MM6 Maison Margiela boutique in Milan’s Porta Nuova district last February. It marks the latest move for the collection, which was shown in London since the spring 2016 season, and in New York and Paris before that.

Last September, the label’s design collective swapped its usual presentation format for a runway show, which saw models parade around a dimly lit Covent Garden warehouse, complete with broken chandeliers, cracked mirrors and graffiti across the walls.