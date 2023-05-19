Moda Operandi Debuts Club Moda Summer Capsule

To kick off the summer season, Moda Operandi is releasing its latest Club Moda capsule of warm-weather ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories from a range of 24 established and emerging designers on Friday.

Coming off of the brand’s November 2022 party-minded holiday capsule, Club Moda Summer was designed to exude the idea of “New England prep with a fashion twist,” through 70 exclusive styles, the company said. For the capsule, the Moda Operandi team worked closely with each brand to design into the aesthetic and deliver wardrobing that caters to summer activities such as garden parties, evening clam bakes, beach days and pickle-ball and tennis outings.

“It’s our job as merchants to select designers in a way that all of the final pieces will stand out on their own, while also complementing one another when viewing the capsule as a whole,” Moda Operandi chief merchandising officer April Hennig told WWD.

A campaign image of an exclusive look by High Sport for Club Moda. Blair Getz Mezibov/Courtesy of Moda Operandi.

The range, priced $140 to $2,995, includes exclusive looks from Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Jil Sander, Tove, Rosie Assoulin, Sergio Hudson, High Sport, House of Aama, Staud, Éterne, Siedrés, Yaitte, The Frankie Shop and more. Club Moda Summer introduces “new-to-Moda” brands HommeGirls and Recreational Habits; an additional assortment of curated, nonexclusive beauty and home goods will also be featured within the edit.

Citing key pieces, Hennig noted Brandon Maxwell’s cabana striped shirtdress as “a take on classic preppy stripes for evening, pulling inspiration from the colorful sails and cabanas of Nantucket, a favorite summer destination of the designer”; High Sport’s aran beach sweater as “a work of knit artistry, perfect for throwing over a cotton dress as the sun sets,” and Sergio Hudson’s pleated skirt suit as “an elevated and cheeky nod to court sports, with a ’90s vibe that feels perfect for the moment.”

A campaign image of an exclusive look by Sergio Hudson for Club Moda. Blair Getz Mezibov/Courtesy of Moda Operandi.

In addition, Moda Operandi is debuting exclusive, limited-edition merch for the capsule’s social media launch. The gifting package, which includes pickleball rackets (in collaboration with Recess), hats, beach towels and sweatshirts, was sent to a group of 100 designers, celebrities, influencers and taste-makers and will be available to shop, in limited quantities, on the brand’s website.

“Following our Club Moda event in November where our venue was swathed in neon smiley faces on everything from hand sanitizer to bandaids to the bartender’s T-shirts, everyone was asking if they could purchase pieces featuring the logo, brilliantly designed by our creative director, Daniel Koch, and team.…At first glance, it appears to be a traditional logo, but on a closer look, those classic elements have been replaced with a cheeky margarita glass and waves,” Hennig said.

A campaign image of an exclusive look featuring swimwear by Anemos and RTW by All That Remains for Club Moda. Blair Getz Mezibov/Courtesy of Moda Operandi.

To accompany the digital shopping launch, Moda Operandi tapped photographer Blair Getz Mezibov to photograph the editorial campaign and director of photography Ricardo Fernandes to capture the accompanying video. Both works feature The l’On Club in Mount Pleasand, South Carolina, as Club Moda Summer’s backdrop.