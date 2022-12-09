Moda Operandi to Launch Exclusive Capsule With Gabriela Hearst

Moda Operandi is ready to launch its first exclusive capsule with Gabriela Hearst on Saturday.

The offering is a 14-piece ready-to-wear and footwear capsule that spotlights a stripped-down sophistication meant to be effortless and easy to mix and match.

April Hennig, chief merchandising officer of Moda Operandi, said the hero style is the Danesha dress, an ivory crepe off-the-shoulder midi with dramatic red and black fringe trim.

“We also love the Jannell top, a black long-sleeved crepe top with crochet tunic hem, which contrasts beautifully over the ivory Rhien pant. Gabriela Hearst’s suiting is also a highlight, and the capsule features a classic ivory wool, silk, single-button suit, as well as a very feminine off-the-shoulder silk wool suit in a rich crimson,” Hennig told WWD.

The capsule retails from $950 for the Dolly Heel to $3,490 for the Jannell top. The capsule is limited in nature, as it was developed specifically for Moda, so once it sells out, it can’t be reordered.

Moda has featured Hearst on the site since 2016 in their trunk show channel. The capsule will launch with immediate shipping, Hennig said.

With sustainability at the forefront of Hearst’s design ethos, fabrics for the off-the-shoulder suiting were sourced from a New York City company that specializes in textiles produced from recycled bottles, seaweed and sustainably farmed trees, while the evening wool silk of the whipstiched suiting was sourced from an Italian deadstock supplier that looks to eliminate textile waste by recycling and repurposing excess fabrics.

The Gabriela Hearst capsule’s silk-wool suiting.

“It’s no exaggeration to say Gabriela Hearst has revolutionized the industry with her rigorous and sensitive approach to sustainable luxury. Wearing her pieces, you understand what modern American luxury really means,” said Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi.

A look from the Gabriela Hearst capsule.

The Gabriela Hearst exclusive is the latest designer-led capsule to launch on Moda Operandi, following the launch of Paco Rabanne’s “Winter Whites,” in October and the multibrand “Club Moda” capsule in November. Altuzarra and House of Aama are slated to launch next in January.