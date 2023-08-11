×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: August 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tapestry + Capri: Will It Work?

Business

At Neiman’s, Exec Changes, Cuts & Buying Pivot

Beauty

Shen Beauty Said to Have Closed Brooklyn Store

Moda Operandi Partners With the Fifteen Percent Pledge on Second Curated Trunk Show

The focus is on fine jewelry and home brands.

Sleeve cuff and bubble ring by V.Bellan.
A sleeve cuff and bubble ring by V.Bellan. Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi will launch its second curated trunk show with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, a nonprofit organization that calls on retailers and corporations to dedicate 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses, on Friday. While the first trunk show collaboration in March featured ready-to-wear, this one will highlight three fine jewelry designers and three home brands selected in partnership with Moda Operandi and the Fifteen Percent Pledge.

The trunk show aims to not only increase visibility for Black brands and designers, which have faced multiple barriers when trying to increase their recognition — with 67 percent reporting that they have faced microaggressions in their work — but also provide an opportunity for Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Related Articles

The fine jewelry brands are V.Bellan, A.M. Thorne and Dan-yell. The home brands are Keraclay, Porcelain Sneakerhead and Jomo Tariku.

“Our customer is perpetually looking for new brands and great product. This trunk show showcases just that from a number of exciting BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, people of color] businesses,” said Ryan Kleman, Moda Operandi’s accessories designer. Gabby Cadet, fashion office associate added, “We worked closely with the Fifteen Percent Pledge team to select brands and pieces that would resonate with our customer. From unique gemstones with individuality with A.M. Thorne, soft geometric forms with Dan-yell, and handcrafted classic cool with V.Bellan, we curated a jewelry selection with a story to tell. In Home, Jomo Tariku creates modern African-inspired furniture, Keraclay creates sustainable ceramics made from recycled clay, and Porcelain Sneakerhead brings a touch of whimsy and irony with her Instagram-famous ceramic sneaker.”

Porcelain Sneakerhead
Porcelain Sneakerhead sneakers. Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, said, “We are excited to be collaborating with Moda Operandi for our second trunk show together. We’ve curated an array of Black designers, ceramists and visual artists across the home and fine jewelry space that come from all corners — Ethiopia to Georgia, Botswana to Brooklyn.”

A Mug from Keraclay.
A mug from Keraclay. Courtesy of Moda Operandi.

The trunk show launches for preorder on Friday with products shipping for delivery within four weeks to two months. Prices of the pieces range from $52 to $2,650. Five percent of the total trunk show proceeds will be donated to the Pledge. Ten percent of Moda Operandi’s brands across fashion, accessories, fine jewelry, home and beauty are Black-owned or helmed by Black designers with the goal to increase that number to 15 percent by the end of 2023.

Moda Operandi Links With Fifteen Percent Pledge on Second Trunk Show

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad