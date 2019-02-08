LUCKY SEVEN: Model Behati Prinsloo won’t have a Super Bowl-sized audience like her husband Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levin did last weekend, but she is front and center for Seven For All Mankind.

The model is the focus of the Los Angeles-based denim and lifestyle brand’s spring campaign. The lensman Guy Aroch shot her along the California coast for the third installment of #wearemankind. The model is a familiar face with the fashion crowd, having worked with Victoria’s Secret, Elizabeth Arden and Swarovski, among others.

As a jeans kind of girl, she modeled styles with denim side stripes, fringe accents, unexpected soft fabrics and pops of color. Malcolm Jackson, Ali Tate Cutler, Alicia Herbeth and Josh Upshaw rounded out her supporting cast for the Delta Galil Industries-owned label. This time around, the “We Are Mankind” initiative plays up the layers that make up individuals. The brand will also be adding new denim and ready-to-wear styles for both women and men.