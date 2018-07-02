THE MODEL LIFE: E!’s new fashion week exclusive docu-series, “Model Squad,” produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate and IMG, will premiere Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. EST in time for New York Fashion Week. Eight one-hour episodes will air during that time frame.

The series follows nine fashion models — Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor — as they prepare for the fall fashion season.

Among some of the plot lines are Culpo has her heart set on landing a Sports Illustrated booking, but her spirits are crushed when she has a rocky test shoot with photographer Yu Tsai; Windsor wants to expand her brand outside of modeling, which makes it difficult to find time for her relationship, and Hue is getting pressure from her family to change her career path and settle down. In another story, Moore decides to move to New York, but after meeting Brazilian model Braga at a casting, she starts wondering whether she can make it in New York.

Episodes will air Sept. 4 to 6 and Sept. 10 to 14.