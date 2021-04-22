Big guys deserve a little fun in the sun, too. Just ask Zach Miko.

The first model to sign to IMG Models’ Brawn division has launched a lifestyle brand for big and tall men. Called Meekos, Miko worked on the collection with King Size, an Indianapolis-based, direct-to-consumer big and tall retailer, on the line of swim shorts, shirts, tanks and hoodies.

Miko, who is featured in several photos on the King Size site, helped design the line by providing insight on the needs of bigger men. Meekos offers four-way stretch materials, both 5-inch and 8-inch inseams and breathable stretch short liners. The line retails for $25 to $65 and is available at both the King Size and Swimsuitsforall.com web site in sizes ranging from large to 9XL. Swimsuits for All is a web site devoted primarily to women’s swimwear.

IMG created the Brawn division in 2016 and signed Miko, an actor, comedian and writer who first appeared on Target’s e-commerce site in 2015 modeling the big and tall line by Mossimo Supply Co. Miko, who is 6 feet, 6 inches and has a 40-inch waist, has become the poster child for big men who feel good about their bodies and want to look fashionable. He’s been referred to as the male version of Ashley Graham, a curvy model who’s also signed under IMG and has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.