HELPING HAND: Models 1, the British modeling agency behind the likes of Linda Evangelista and Yasmin Le Bon, is marking its 50th anniversary by partnering with Central Saint Martins to introduce a new scholarship for BA Fashion students.

As part of the scholarship, the agency will offer to pay the final year tuition fees for one home or European student on the course. They will also provide the winning student — chosen based on academic merit and financial need — with eight models for their graduation show, as well as a model to shoot their final-year collection.

The aim of the partnership was for the agency, which frequently works with Saint Martins alumni, to give back to the industry and support British talent.

“We realize the significance of encouraging and producing exceptional design talent of tomorrow. This partnership also coincides with Models 1’s 50th birthday and this was our way to commemorate our involvement in fashion,” said Pauline Rendell, director and head of accounts at Models 1.