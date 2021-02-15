HIP BUBBLES: Ambush founder and creative director Yoon Ahn is the first designer in the history of Moët & Chandon to have the chance to revisit the bottle of the brand’s iconic Moët Impérial Champagne.

Ahn, who is based in Tokyo and along with designing her own label is also the creative director of Dior Homme’s jewelry collections, put her signature minimal touch on the bottle, coloring the traditional gold neck in black, which contrasts with a new white embossed label.

“I was thrilled to be given carte blanche to redesign the bottle of Moët Impérial. It was a great challenge given its recognizable and iconic codes, but I also saw it as a great opportunity to bring my own aesthetics to this iconic Champagne,” said Ahn, revealing that the limited-edition Champagne collection will have a positive impact on the environment.

In fact, part of the proceeds from sales of Ambush’s Moët Impérial Champagne bottles will benefit World Land Trust, an international conservation charity that aims to protect the world’s most biologically significant and threatened habitats. With this project, Moët & Chandon will support Fundación Jocotoco, a non-governmental organization focused on the protection of areas of critical importance for the conservation of endemic and threatened bird species in Ecuador.

“We are grateful for Moët & Chandon’s generosity in helping us preserve the Canandé Reserve in the Ecuadorian Chocó Forest, a place as biodiverse as the Amazon rainforest but far more threatened,” said Jonathan Barnard, chief executive officer of World Land Trust, highlighting that while only 2 percent of that forest has survived, it is still inhabited by 10 percent of animal species that cannot be found in other areas on the planet. “The support from the Moët & Chandon x Ambush collaboration will have a direct impact on stopping the deforestation of the Chocó, not just for the sake of its fragile species, but also to combat one of the causes of climate change.”

The Moët & Chandon x Ambush limited edition is available at select department stores, lounge bars, hotels and wine stores.

“We are thrilled with this partnership with Yoon because it brings a disruptive freshness to the centuries-old heritage of Moët & Chandon, and aligns with our own commitment to preserving nature to ensure a bright future for the next generation,” said Benoît Gouez, Moët & Chandon’s cellar master.