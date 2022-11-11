MoMA’s 15th Annual Film Benefit, Presented by Chanel, to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Now in its 15th year, the annual Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, will this year honor Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro on Dec. 8.

“Guillermo del Toro has been a treasured member of the MoMA family for the last 30 years, from the debut of Cronos in New Directors/New Films 1994 to our upcoming exhibition devoted to his latest masterwork, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” says Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos chief curator of film, in a statement. “We can’t wait to honor the man who loves cinema with his whole heart in front of the museum’s adoring film community.”

Del Toro has been nominated for six Oscars, winning Best Director and Best Picture in 2018 for “The Shape of Water.” A new exhibition focused on the filmmaker’s work, titled “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio,” will open on Dec. 11 and will remain on view at MoMA until April 15.

Previous MoMA Film Benefit honorees include Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton and Baz Luhrmann. Chanel has sponsored the event since 2011.