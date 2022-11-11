×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

MoMA’s 15th Annual Film Benefit, Presented by Chanel, to Honor Guillermo del Toro

The six-time Oscar nominee will be recognized on Dec. 8.

Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Now in its 15th year, the annual Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, will this year honor Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro on Dec. 8. 

“Guillermo del Toro has been a treasured member of the MoMA family for the last 30 years, from the debut of Cronos in New Directors/New Films 1994 to our upcoming exhibition devoted to his latest masterwork, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” says Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos chief curator of film, in a statement. “We can’t wait to honor the man who loves cinema with his whole heart in front of the museum’s adoring film community.” 

Del Toro has been nominated for six Oscars, winning Best Director and Best Picture in 2018 for “The Shape of Water.” A new exhibition focused on the filmmaker’s work, titled “Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio,” will open on Dec. 11 and will remain on view at MoMA until April 15. 

Previous MoMA Film Benefit honorees include Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton and Baz Luhrmann. Chanel has sponsored the event since 2011.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Hot Summer Bags

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

MoMA's 15th Annual Film Benefit to Honor Guillermo del Toro

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad