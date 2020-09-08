GIRL POWER: “It’s her right” is the statement featured on a limited-edition anorak that Moncler has developed with Girl Up, the UN Foundation’s global program of leadership development dedicated to girls and young women.

The foldable nylon outerwear piece has been launched under the Italian company’s 2 Moncler 1952 banner, whose women’s wear line is designed by Veronica Leoni.

The motto on the front of the anorak style — which also carries both the brand’s and Girl Up’s logos — mirrors Leoni’s commitment to support gender equality and female solidarity.

“As a woman, I really hope this is the wind of change and that supporting and encouraging future generations, we will be able to reach goals that might appear obvious but that unfortunately are not universal in daily lives yet,” Leoni said.

“To guarantee the access to education is not only the key to empower the new generations of girls but also the main tool to build a better society, one in which prejudice, violence and hate don’t exist any more. This can’t be a utopia any longer. We all need to do our part and be protagonists of the change.”

The limited-edition item will be available in Moncler flagship stores, retailing at 690 euros. Independently from the number of pieces sold, Moncler already made a donation to Girl Up and produced T-shirts bearing the “It’s her right” statement to distribute to the movement’s teen advisers.

These are at the heart of the Girl Up movement, as they spread and fuel its work by advising on strategy and offering guidance to advance global gender equality. Collectively, the Girl Up board of teen advisers has raised more than $500,000, completed more than 7,000 hours of community service, hosted hundreds of events in their communities around the world and performed advocacy actions at global levels.

Founded in 2010 by the UN Foundation, Girl Up is an international program supporting girls in becoming leaders for the gender-equality movement by providing them the resources and platform to promote social change.