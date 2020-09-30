BOX IT IN: Jonathan Anderson wants to fuel creativity and individual expression.

To mark the debut of the 1 Moncler JW Anderson collection, part of the Moncler Genius project, Moncler and JW Anderson created “Exhibition in a Box,” a limited edition of 500 archive cases.

“I am happy to share with you the culmination of my Moncler Genius collection: a piece you can interact with at home while we’re still struggling to find ways to spend time together,” wrote Anderson in a message contained in the box. “Hope you enjoy this ‘Exhibition in a Box’ with the incredible images from Tyler Mitchell,” he concluded referring to the fashion photographer and longtime collaborator.

The designer worked with the New York-based Mitchell finding a common interest in art and created the micro-showcase, which contains photographs the duo shot of the collection in the English countryside during the summer.

The archive box contains a padded folder with prints of different sizes, letter-pressed instruction cards and guidance on how to hang the exhibition in your home, depending on one’s creativity, and curating the collection.

The “Exhibition in a Box” has taken over the window at Shreeji Newsagents on Chiltern Street in London’s Marylebone. As of noon on Thursday, those who come into Shreeji wearing a Moncler garment and who follow both Shreejinews and Moncler on social media will get to take home one of the limited-edition copies of “Exhibition in a Box.”

Separately, as reported, the Irish designer presented his JW Anderson spring 2021 collection this week “in a box” to editors and buyers, forgoing a runway or presentation event.

The first JW Anderson collection for Moncler Genius was unveiled last February as the designer presented what he called an “inflatable archive” of some of the best-known pieces he designed for his brand, including pleated shorts for men and women, floppy hats and oversize scarves, all made in down material.

The 1 Moncler JW Anderson collection will be available starting Oct. 1.