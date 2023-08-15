×
Buzzy Underwear Brand Parade Has a New Owner

Retail’s Looming Threat: Extreme Weather

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown on Her First Fragrance, Wedding Planning and the End of ‘Stranger Things’

Moncler, Billionaire Boys Club Drop Cobranded Collection

The lineup includes outerwear, layering pieces and accessories.

Music duo Clips, such as Pusha T and No Malice, fronting the Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club collection's ad campaign.
Pusha T and No Malice of the music duo Clipse fronting the Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club collection's ad campaign. Courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

SNOW CLUB: The wait for the Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club collection is finally over.

After teasing the collaboration on social media for the past week, the two brands are dropping the cobranded lineup which includes outerwear, layering pieces and accessories.

Ross Westland, creative director of BBC and Icecream Europe, confirmed that the rumored tie-up was happening last June, as reported.

The collection features a combined logo in which Moncler lettering is flanked by the Pharrell Williams-founded brand’s astronaut motif. It is splashed over a down-filled varsity jacket bearing reflective embroidery, lambskin sleeves and a detachable hood, while a puffer jacket with removable sleeves and hood is embossed with BBC’s signature diamond and dollar pattern.

A range of layering pieces, such as a cashmere and wool rib knit sweater, logo-bearing T-shirts and loose hoodies and track pants complement the collection, which also includes a jacquard beanie and baseball cap, in addition to a BBC rendition of Moncler’s Trailgrip Après boots.

The collection drops Tuesday at BBC Icecream flagship stores globally, as well as on both brands’ e-commerce site.

A dedicated ad campaign fronted by music duo Clipse, consisting of Pusha T and No Malice, is set against the backdrop of a townhouse covered in snow and ice.

Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club Collection Drops

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

