Moncler Breaks Record with Number of Mondogenius Views

GLOBAL GENIUS: Moncler’s Mondogenius event broadcast on Sept. 25 during Milan Fashion Week reached 2.3 billion people around the world, and garnered more than 299 million views across all platforms, the company related.

The multidimensional digital and physical experience covered more than 30 platforms including social media, e-tailers, websites and media outlets.

Moncler’s Weibo totaled 74 million views of the show — an absolute record for the brand in China.

The label’s 60-second recap film on Instagram has become the most viewed content on the Moncler channel with more than 13.5 million views.

The results should please Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, who in an interview with WWD said with this new Mondogenius format, creating a “festival of cross-pollination,” he was aiming at engaging “different communities around the world in different ways.”

The Moncler Genius collections were presented through a digital experience across five cities — New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul — and through the vision of 11 designers, all under one show, hosted by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. Actress and singer Victoria Song was the live host from Shanghai, in a conversation with Keys.

The show was presented live via a dedicated microsite (mondogenius.moncler.com), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo and Douyin, as well as a network of Moncler Genius partners inclusive of e-tailers and media sites.

Through the event, Moncler unveiled the next roster of designers working on the Genius project. Some are returning and include, in addition to JW Anderson, Veronica Leoni and Sergio Zambon for Moncler 1952 Woman and Man, respectively; Sandro Mandrino for Moncler Grenoble; Craig Green; Moncler 1017 by Alyx 9SM, and Moncler Frgmt by Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Joining this year are Hyke, Palm Angels, Dingyun Zhang and Gentle Monster.

Moncler Genius launched in 2018 and Ruffini began to evolve it with an increased focus on the brand’s customers last year.