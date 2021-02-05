TECH-SAVVY KIDS: Moncler is supporting the digitalization of Milan’s public and charter schools.

The fashion company has teamed up with the city’s municipality to provide the students and teachers of 195 primary and secondary schools with 3,590 devices, including notebooks and tablets, by mid-March.

The donated devices will feature updated operating systems and SIM cards guaranteeing parental control.

In addition, until the end of 2021, Moncler will offer help desk support, mainly for teachers, from the students of prestigious university Politecnico di Milano. At the same time, the college’s professors will be involved in a 100-hour training course available for 80 teachers in Milan, who will have the chance to better integrate technology in their educational models.

With this project, valued at 2.1 million euros, Moncler responded to a public announcement made by the Milan municipality in March, when it highlighted the need to support schools with the donation of technological devices for home schooling during the pandemic. Before Moncler’s donation, the city of Milan had already collected more than 1,800 devices.

“Giving all kids the same access to the education styles is a guiding principle in every country looking to the future,” said Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini. “It’s with this spirit that Moncler is supporting the city of Milan in the path of digitalization of its elementary and middle schools offering the students the digital tools which are necessary for both home schooling and a more innovative educational process in presence.”

Earlier this year, the Yoox Net-a-porter Group created the “Digitali & Uguali” platform, accessible by companies and citizens in the Bologna area, to facilitate the collecting of computers and smartphones destined to the students of Bologna’s schools.