Moncler Enters Fortnite With Alyx Collaboration Collection

More fashion is heading to Fortnite.

Epic Games revealed in-game outfits by Moncler on Friday inspired by the Italian outerwear company’s third ready-to-wear collection with 1017 Alyx 9SM.

The Moncler Classic Set arriving to Fortnite on Nov. 20 is comprised of Andre and Renee outfits that boast Moncler’s signature down outerwear, knit caps and sunglasses, as well as a pickax, glider and back bling. The player can also pick a reactive base style that changes color from dark to light according to their altitude. When the player reaches higher altitude, the attire goes dark and when the altitude gets lower the attire transitions to light.

Players can purchase the set individually or in a bundle, which also comes with a special loading screen showing the attire.

“It’s been very interesting working with the team at Epic and Moncler to bring the 6 Moncler 1017 ALYX 9SM collection to life inside a vibrant digital space like Fortnite,” said Alyx creative director Matthew Williams in a statement. “Digital materials do not follow the rules of the physical world, allowing us to be more creative with these new in-game reactive outfits, they transition from light to dark depending on the altitude of the player inside the game. As Moncler was born in the mountains, the new styles in Fortnite authentically honor that heritage.”

The 6 Moncler 1017 ALYX 9SM collection was born from Moncler’s Genius program that saw collaborations with Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Simone Rocha, Craig Green and more. The third iteration was unveiled in September and featured down parkas with chain details that are seen in Fortnite as well.

Epic Games recently teamed with Balenciaga on physical and digital collections, an “Afterworld” environment inspired by the brand’s fall 2021 collection and a 3D billboard featuring Fortnite character Doggo in the collection.

Epic Games president Adam Sussman said to WWD in September about Fortnite being a venue for self-expression: “We’re a social destination. We’re intentional about staying at the forefront of culture, figuring out ways to authentically partner with fashion, sports, music, entertainment is incredibly important to us. You see what cadence we’re on and we’re committed to continuing that pace in the future. What we don’t want to ever do is do the same thing again. We want to push the envelope on what we can do.”