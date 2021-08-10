IT’S A MATCH: There’s no such thing as too many collaborations.

Moncler knows it best, having invited designers to team up with the brand and give their reinterpretation of its codes as part of the Moncler Genius project since 2018.

But what if the next genius could play soccer, too?

On Monday, speculation swirled around a possible capsule collection developed by Moncler with F.C. Internazionale Milano, best known as Inter and one of the two big soccer teams of Milan.

The speculation was initiated by an Instagram Story that showed a card featuring both parties’ logos posted by Mirko Borsche, founder of renowned graphic design studio Bureau Borsche. The Munich-based company offers design and communication consultancy for clients including the likes of Balenciaga, Givenchy, New Guards Group, Rimowa, Supreme and F.C. Internazionale Milano, for which the studio developed a new logo and fresh brand identity.

In another Instagram story, Borsche also shared a football scarf of the Milanese soccer club bearing a Moncler logo on one end. Tags on the image included Moncler, Borsche’s design studio and Federico Faldella, brand consultant at F.C. Internazionale Milano.

The speculation was reinforced by a similar post showing both logos shared by Federico Romeo, who, according to his LinkedIn page, serves as designer and material researcher at Sportswear Company SpA. Owner of the Stone Island brand, Sportswear Company was acquired by Moncler in December 2020 in a deal valued at 1.15 billion euros.

View Gallery Related Gallery The Cape Makes A Return On The Runway

The news then popped up on a selection of Italian sports pages on Instagram, including the @surfasport account, which additionally wondered if the capsule collection will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week, running Sept. 21 to 27.

As reported, last week the Italian fashion chamber unveiled a preliminary schedule of the event. Listed among the 42 IRL shows out of 61 total expected to be staged during the week, Moncler is slated to present its collections on Sept. 25.

Neither Moncler nor F.C. Internazionale Milano was reachable for comments on Monday evening as well as at press time on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the collaboration would follow Stone Island’s chairman and chief executive officer Carlo Rivetti‘s acquisition of Italian soccer club Modena F.C. in 2018 through his Rivetex Srl company. With the deal the Rivetti family wanted to reiterate its commitment to the city of Modena — in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region — and its territory, considering that Sportswear Company SpA is headquartered in Ravarino, a 30-minute drive from Modena.

Rivetti joined a pool of Italian entrepreneurs venturing into soccer, including OTB founder Renzo Rosso, who took over the Vicenza Calcio SpA soccer club in 2018. Tod’s SpA’s chairman Diego Della Valle purchased Florence’s ACF Fiorentina soccer team in 2002 but sold the club in 2019.