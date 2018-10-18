WARMER HEART: Moncler has strengthened the partnership with UNICEF — the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund — as part of the “Warmly Moncler” charity project. Launched in January, the initiative aims to provide clothes and survival kits to children and families in need who live in areas around the world with harsh winter weather conditions.

In particular, the outerwear specialist and the charity association, which operates in 192 countries, pledged to provide thermal blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and shoes, in addition to fuel to warm up homes and schools. Clean water, food and medicines will be also included in the survival kits.

In addition, Moncler will now support UNICEF in favoring access to education to children and kids.

Thanks to the company’s contribution, more than 27,000 children and families mainly living in Nepal and Mongolia will benefit from this project.

To further raise awareness on the mission and activities implemented with UNICEF, the label will dedicate corners to the project in its Moncler Enfant store in Milan and flagship store in Aoyama, Tokyo, on Thursday and Oct. 20, respectively.

Established in Grenoble, France, in 1952, Moncler was acquired by Italian entrepreneur Remo Ruffini in 2003 and is publicly listed on Milan’s Stock Exchange.