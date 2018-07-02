MONCLER FRIEND: Moncler is no stranger to Millie Bobby Brown.

The Italian brand has revealed that the “Stranger Things” actress — who attended the Moncler Genius presentation in Milan last February — will appear in the label’s upcoming ad campaign. Further details were not available at press time.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram account to make the same announcement. The 14-year-old Brown posted a picture of herself wearing a sleeveless, padded black dress created by designer Simone Rocha under the Moncler Genius tag. “Happy to be part of Moncler’s family #monclerfriends #monclerpartner,” reads the caption to the image.

The Moncler Genius project was unveiled earlier this year following the company’s 10-year run of the Moncler Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge lines, designed by Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli, respectively.

The new strategy is centered around eight designers, each creating a capsule collection for the brand. The 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara collection was the first to hit stores last month. The launch was celebrated with a party held at Florence’s Museo del Bargello, during international trade show Pitti Uomo.

The seven other collections, which will debut at retail in the upcoming months, are designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, stylist Karl Templer, Sandro Mandrino, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Noir Kei Ninomiya and Palm Angels’ Francesco Ragazzi.

Brown is not new to ad campaigns: Last year the actress featured in the Calvin Klein by Appointment images shot by Willy Vanderperre wearing a red, yellow and burgundy beaded top over red pants, part of the label’s made-to-measure line.