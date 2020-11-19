Moncler is opening a temporary boutique for the winter in Greenwich, Conn.

The 1,200-square-foot shop at 268 Greenwich Avenue, will open on Friday and remain open through February. Although the Italian luxury outerwear brand operates 217 stores around the world, including 30 in the Americas, this is its first pop-up store.

The boutique, which is designed to celebrate the brand’s heritage from the slopes of Europe, sports a high-gloss holiday red color scheme that was inspired by Pupazzo, a mountain spirit that takes its form from a puppet. The décor is a nod to the regional festivals of Moncler’s alpine heritage with a window display featuring a claw carnival game.

The shop will carry the brand’s Moncler Genius, Grenoble and Enfant collections, accompanied by a range of cold-weather essentials.

Moncler was founded in Grenoble, France, in 1952 and was reinvigorated by Remo Ruffini, who bought the brand in 2003 and serves as chief executive officer.