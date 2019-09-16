SUSTAINABILITY LEADER: Moncler has for the first time entered the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe, recognized as the Industry Leader in the textiles, apparel and luxury goods’ sector.

“At Moncler, we have long been committed to creating value for all stakeholders through the continuous integration of sustainability into our business model,” said chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini. “A lot has been done to date, but we know that we need to do much more in order to find solutions to the imminent social and environmental challenges facing humankind globally.”

Entering the ranking is “an extraordinary result” for Moncler, continued Ruffini, and “testament to the great commitment of our more than 4,000 people who put their professionalism and best energy into their work every day to contribute to delivering a bright future for generations to come.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index globally ranks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on economic, environmental and social responsibility criteria, which are analyzed by RobecoSAM’s trusted sustainability investment specialist.

Moncler reports every year on its sustainability performances and targets and will present its new strategic sustainability plan for the 2020-2025 period in the coming months.

The energy used throughout Moncler’s operations and stores in Italy comes from renewable sources and Moncler’s corporate headquarters, the logistics center and owned production site have an ISO14001-certified environmental management system that provides continuous impact mitigation programs.

The company is committed to becoming carbon-neutral regarding its global direct emissions by 2021.

Moncler’s has been researching low-impact solutions, ranging from fabrics and accessories made with recycled materials to those of alternative origin, as well as focusing on the well-being of its employees, offering health programs and professional development initiatives dedicated to young talents as well as the possibility to volunteer during working days.

Moncler is also active in supporting initiatives that help disadvantaged populations, aiding for example around 25,000 children in difficult situations in some of the world’s coldest areas as part of the Warmly Moncler project for UNICEF in the past two years.

Moncler is one of more than 30 fashion and textile companies that signed The Fashion Pact, launched at the last G7 in Biarritz at the end of August, committing to fight climate change, protect the oceans and safeguard biodiversity.

“I’ve always firmly believed in the value of collaborations and of the energy generated by people with diverse backgrounds and experiences who have common purposes. Not only in the creative domain,” Ruffini said at the time. “For many years at Moncler, we have committed to a sustainable and responsible development. A journey that makes us think every day about the impact of our decisions and search with great determination for solutions and responses that sometimes are yet to be found.”