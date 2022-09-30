×
Moncler Unveils ‘The Brand of Extraordinary’ Film

The film is narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys.

Moncler RTW Spring 2023 features hundreds
Moncler, spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

MONCLER’S FILM: As it continues to reach out to and build its community, Moncler has launched its first film aired on national television, titled “The Brand of Extraordinary,” narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. The film, which traces the trajectory of the brand since its foundation in 1952, is now published on Moncler’s social and digital channels.

The film is part of Moncler’s 70th-anniversary celebrations, which included a performance staged in Milan’s Piazza Duomo during Milan Fashion Week that drew a crowd of 18,000 spectators. The performance was opened by the prima ballerina of Teatro alla Scala di Milano Virna Toppi and comprised 1,952 artists — representing the founding year of Moncler — and all wearing a white Moncler Maya 70 jacket. The company said on Friday that all content relating to the anniversary has so far achieved a global reach of almost 2 billion.

Keys is a friend of the company, as she was tapped to host the Moncler Mondogenius presentation in Milan last September, and was the first personality the brand picked for its new Moncler Select project — a digital service offered on the label’s website where prominent names in the worlds of entertainment, fashion, sport and business were invited by Moncler to handpick selections of products for shoppable editorials.

“Difficult is not the enemy: boring is,” is one of the scripted comments Keys makes narrating the short film, where stunning mountain views alternate with fashion looks, including, for example, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s grand designs for the Genius project. “Since that very first day, we have become the brand of extraordinary, inspiring everyone to conquer their highest peaks, whatever those peaks may be,” says Keys.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, as reported, Moncler will stage the “Extraordinary Expedition” multicity event, running in New York, London, Tokyo and Seoul and there will also be a Chinese leg starting Oct. 20 that will be entirely virtual, available on personal WeChat profiles.

Ruffini has asked seven designers to revisit the Moncler Maya jacket, to be launched on a weekly basis from Oct. 15. They are Francesco Ragazzi of Palm Angels; Thom Browne; Fujiwara of Frgmt; Rick Owens; Giambattista Valli; Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Pharrell Williams.

